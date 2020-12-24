https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Initial-public-offerings-scheduled-to-debut-next-15827269.php
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Benessere Capital Acquisition - Miami, Fla., 10 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Kingswood Capital Markets. Business: Blank check company targeting middle market technology businesses in the Americas.
