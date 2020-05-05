Ingredion: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) _ Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $75 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

Ingredion shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

