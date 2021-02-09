Incyte: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $149.9 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $789.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $669.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $295.7 million, or $1.36 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.67 billion.

Incyte shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INCY