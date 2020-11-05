Incyte: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $15.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $620.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $626.8 million.

Incyte shares have climbed 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INCY