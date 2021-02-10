InMode: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) _ InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $36.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 94 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $75.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $206.1 million.

InMode expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.34 to $2.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million.

InMode shares have risen 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INMD