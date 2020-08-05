Immunomedics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) _ Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morris Plains, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.8 million.

Immunomedics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $44.38, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

