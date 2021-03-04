Imax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $21.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $56 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $143.8 million, or $2.43 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $137 million.

Imax shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.71, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

