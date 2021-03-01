Idera: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) _ Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) on Monday reported a loss of $76.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.11 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $112.7 million, or $3.33 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.92. A year ago, they were trading at $1.54.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDRA