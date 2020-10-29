IdaCorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $102 million.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $2.02 per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $425.3 million in the period.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings to be $4.55 to $4.65 per share.

IdaCorp shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDA