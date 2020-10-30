ITT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ ITT Corp. (ITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $46.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The White Plains, New York-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $591.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589.1 million.

ITT shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 3% in the last 12 months.

