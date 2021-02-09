II-VI: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) _ II-VI Inc. (IIVI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $87.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $786.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $774.9 million.

II-VI shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

