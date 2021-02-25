ICU Medical: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26.1 million.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.77 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $320.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86.9 million, or $4.02 per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.27 billion.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $7.20 per share.

ICU Medical shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $218.19, a climb of 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI