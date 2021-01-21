IBM: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) _ International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Armonk, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $20.37 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.59 billion.

IBM shares have climbed nearly 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $131.65, a decline of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

