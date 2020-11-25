IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) _ IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $954,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 11 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 10 cents.

