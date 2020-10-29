Huttig: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.1 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $212.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.35. A year ago, they were trading at $2.22.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBP