Huron Consulting: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $42.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $241.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $222.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.8 million.

Huron Consulting shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.04, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURN