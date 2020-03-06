Hurco: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $893,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $43.7 million in the period.

Hurco shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.

