Tens of thousands in Orban rally in Hungary capital Budapest JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press Oct. 23, 2021 Updated: Oct. 23, 2021 3:32 p.m.
People hold banners that read "Never Again" during a march marking the 65th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian revolution, in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Thousands of supporters of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is expected to deliver a speech marking the 65th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian revolution, march in Budapest, Hungary to demonstrate loyalty to his right-wing government.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government marched in Budapest on Saturday in a demonstration of unity behind the populist leader's contentious policies that have led to challenges to his power both in Hungary and the European Union.
The rally was dubbed a “Peace March” and participants gathered along the western bank of the Danube River and departed across Liberty Bridge, winding through downtown Budapest toward the site of a rare public speech that Orban delivered to his supporters.