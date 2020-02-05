How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Health care and financial companies led a broad rally on Wall Street Wednesday, giving the market its third straight gain. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time highs.

The latest gains came as another batch of solid corporate earnings reports and more encouraging economic data overshadowed concerns about economic fallout from the virus outbreak that originated in China.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 37.10 points, or 1.1%, to 3,334.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 483.22 points, or 1.7%, to 29,290.85.

The Nasdaq gained 40.71 points, or 0.4%, to 9,508.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 25.15 points, or 1.5%, to 1,681.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 109.17 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is up 1,034.82 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 357.74 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 67.86 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 103.91 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 752.41 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 536.08 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.45 points, or 0.8%.