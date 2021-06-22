How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks finished higher on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging the S&P 500 closer to the record high it reached last week.

Markets were relatively calm through the Congressional testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said he expects recent increases in inflation to subside soon. Markets are sitting close to their records, but that’s masked plenty of churning happening underneath the surface since the Fed’s announcement last week, indicating it may begin raising short-term rates by late 2023.