How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Technology and health care companies led stocks to broad gains on Wall Street Tuesday, extending the market's winning streak into a third straight day.

Investors welcomed data showing U.S. retail sales rebounded last month by much more than economists were expecting. The spending data bolstered hopes that the economy can pull out of its recession relatively quickly.

Trading remains skittish as worsening coronavirus trends in several hotspots around the world rattle investors.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 58.15 points, or 1.9%, to 3,124.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 526.82, or 2%, to 26,289.98.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 169.84, or 1.7%, to 9,895.87.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 32.65 points, or 2.3%, to 1,452.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 83.43 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 684.44 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 307.06 points, or 3.2%

The Russell 2000 is up 64.58 points, or 4.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 106.04 points, 3.3%.

The Dow is down 2,248.46 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 923.26 points, or 10.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 216.21 points, or 13%.