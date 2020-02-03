How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks rose on Wall Street and across Europe on Monday to recover some of their losses from earlier weeks, but markets are still far from giving the all-clear on the virus outbreak that has spread to more than 20 countries. A warning signal of recession in the bond market is still flashing red, and oil tumbled on worries about weakened demand. Chinese stocks lost nearly 8% after investors got their first chance to catch up to losses that have hit other markets.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.40 points, or 0.7%, to 3,248.92 .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 143.78, or 0.5%, to 28,399.81.

The Nasdaq climbed 122.47, or 1.3%, to 9,273.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 18.14, or 1.1%, to 1,632.21.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 18.14 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 138.63 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 300.80 points, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 36.26 points, or 2.2%.