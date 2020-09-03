https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Hovnanian-Fiscal-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15539993.php
Hovnanian: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) _ Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $15.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $1.96 per share.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $628.1 million in the period.
Hovnanian shares have increased 64% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.
