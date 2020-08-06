Houghton Mifflin: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The book publisher posted revenue of $251.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.84. A year ago, they were trading at $5.71.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMHC