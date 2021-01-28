HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $9.5 million.

The bank, based in Asheville, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

HomeTrust Bancshares shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 24% in the last 12 months.

