Hollysys Automation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $31.4 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 53 cents per share.

The maker of industrial, rail and subway automation systems posted revenue of $195.3 million in the period.

Hollysys Automation shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.23, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

