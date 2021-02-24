HollyFrontier: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $117.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 74 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $601.4 million, or $3.72 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $11.18 billion.

HollyFrontier shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 2% in the last 12 months.

