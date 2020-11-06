Hill-Rom: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $42.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $705.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $223 million, or $3.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Hill-Rom expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.10.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.45 per share.

Hill-Rom shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRC