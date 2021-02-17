Henry Schein: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $142.6 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $403.8 million, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.12 billion.

Henry Schein shares have climbed almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSIC