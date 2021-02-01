Harmonic: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.5 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The video services provider posted revenue of $131.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $29.3 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $378.8 million.

Harmonic shares have increased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.88, a climb of 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIT