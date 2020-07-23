HarborOne Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) _ HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.6 million.

The bank, based in Brockton, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $68.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

HarborOne Bancorp shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HONE