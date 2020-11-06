Hannon Armstrong: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $21.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.8 million.

Hannon Armstrong shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $45.52, a climb of 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI