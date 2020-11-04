Hanger: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Hanger Inc. (HNGR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The orthotic and prosthetic company posted revenue of $256.6 million in the period.

Hanger shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.09, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNGR