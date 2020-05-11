Halozyme Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $6.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.4 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings to be 60 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $230 million to $245 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.82, an increase of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HALO