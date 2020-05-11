Hallador Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) _ Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $62.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 73 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $5.58.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNRG