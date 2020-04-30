HRG: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) _ Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $57 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $937.8 million in the period.

HRG shares have dropped 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPB