HRG: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) _ Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $72.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

HRG shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.

