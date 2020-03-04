Guidewire Software: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $19.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $173.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Guidewire Software expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $153 million to $157 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $186.5 million.

Guidewire Software expects full-year earnings in the range of 82 cents to 94 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $702 million to $714 million.

Guidewire Software shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $112.30, an increase of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWRE