Guess, Williams-Sonoma rise; Ford, Vail Resorts fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:
Accenture PLC, up $7.35 to $158.50.
The consulting company beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Guess Inc., up $4.88 to $8.80.
The clothing and apparel company handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Vail Resorts Inc., down $1.53 to $160.26.
The ski resort operator is shutting down all its North American operations for the remainder of the season.
Lennar Corp., up 69 cents to $31.61.
The homebuilder handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Darden Restaurants Inc., up $8.26 to $42.42.
The owner of Olive Garden and other restaurants reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue.
Ford Motor Co., down 3 cents to $4.47.
The automaker suspended its dividend, abandoned its financial forecasts and is tapping into more credit.
Align Technology Inc., down $3.53 to $142.23.
The teeth straightening company warned that the virus pandemic will hurt its finances.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $7.60 to $38.26.
The home decor and furnishings company beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.