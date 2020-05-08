Guardant Health: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.7 million in its first quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $67.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.4 million.

Guardant Health shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

