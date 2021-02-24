Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bosques De Las Lomas, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 84 cents.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $207.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92.5 million, or $3.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $592 million.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $185.64, declining slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASR