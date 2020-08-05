Greenlight Capital Re: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $63,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The property and casualty reinsurance service provider posted revenue of $114.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $113.1 million.

Greenlight Capital Re shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.91, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

