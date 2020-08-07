Greenlane: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Friday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.57. A year ago, they were trading at $7.95.

