Greenbrier: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) _ Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $10 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.
The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $403 million in the period.
Greenbrier shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.
