Great Southern Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $17.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.28.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $62.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $54.5 million.

Great Southern Bancorp shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $50.49, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSBC