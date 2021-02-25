Gray Television: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $224 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.22 per share.

The broadcast television company posted revenue of $792 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $410 million, or $3.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.38 billion.

Gray Television shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTN