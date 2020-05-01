Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery rose 6.40 cents at $5.2640 a bushel; May corn fell 2.20 cents at $3.0840 a bushel; July oats declined 28 cents at $2.84 a bushel; while May soybeans was off .60 cent at 8.47 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 2.28 cents at $.8622 a pound; May feeder cattle was off 1.50 cents at $1.1750 a pound; May lean hogs rose 4.44 cents at .6242 a pound.