Grains mostly lower and livestock higher.

Wheat for Mar. fell 6.25 cents at 6.4950 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 7.50 cents at 5.5625 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 1 cent at $3.54 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 14 cents at $14.0175 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .88 cent at $1.1745 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.20 cents at $1.3865 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .43 cent at $.7260 a pound.