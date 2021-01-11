Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago 5oard of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 2 cents at $6.3775 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .25 cent at $4.9450 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .75 cent at $3.5625 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 1.25 cents at $13.7025 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 5.30 cents at $1.1372 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle rose .17 cent at $1.3617 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .05 cent at .6857 cents a pound.