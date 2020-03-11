Grains mixed, livestock lower.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery rose 1 cent at $5.2520 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .6 cent at $3.80 a bushel; May oats advanced 2 cents at $2.78 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 1 cent at 8.7840 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle dropped .48 cent at $1.0510 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was down 1.77 cents at $1.2715 a pound; Apr. lean hogs lost .2 cent at .6492 a pound.